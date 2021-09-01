Thailand

Thailand - Floods (ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2021)

  • Heavy rain has occurred in 10 Provinces of Thailand on 27-31 August, causing widespread floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The affected Provinces are Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Singburi and Samut Prakan.

  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 325,400 people have been affected across 22 Districts. The worst-hit Province was Samut Prakan with 323,295 affected people.

  • For the next 24 hours, thunderstorms with isolated heavy rains are forecast across the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions.

