Thailand
Thailand - Floods (ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2021)
Heavy rain has occurred in 10 Provinces of Thailand on 27-31 August, causing widespread floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The affected Provinces are Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Singburi and Samut Prakan.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 325,400 people have been affected across 22 Districts. The worst-hit Province was Samut Prakan with 323,295 affected people.
For the next 24 hours, thunderstorms with isolated heavy rains are forecast across the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions.