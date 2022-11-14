Thailand

Thailand - Floods (ADINet, Department of Disaster Prevention, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting the southernmost Provinces of Thailand (bordering northern Peninsular Malaysia) since 11 November, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in damage.
  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and national authorities report, as of 14 November, a total of approximately 6,670 affected people and more than 2,200 flooded houses across Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala Provinces.
  • Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over southern and central Thailand.

Related Content