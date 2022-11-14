Thailand - Floods (ADINet, Department of Disaster Prevention, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the southernmost Provinces of Thailand (bordering northern Peninsular Malaysia) since 11 November, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and national authorities report, as of 14 November, a total of approximately 6,670 affected people and more than 2,200 flooded houses across Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala Provinces.
Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over southern and central Thailand.