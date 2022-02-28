Thailand, Flooding in Yala Province (24 Feb 2022)

Yala, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 24 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000243-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 24 Feb 2022 17:33:15

AFFECTED AREA/S

Yala

DESCRIPTION

Yala Province, on 24-25 Feb. 65, Yala experienced heavy rainfall and flash floods in the area of 4 Amphoe 38, Tambon 136 m, namely (M.1-5) Kototura Sub-district (M.1-6) Cha Kawa Sub-district (M.1-5) Yata Sub-district (M.1-4) Kalaw Subdistrict (M. .1-4) T.Ba Ngo (M.1-7) T.Wang Phaya (M.1-4) T.Kalupang (M.2-5,7) Tambon Balor (M.1 ,7) T.Kerao (M.1,4,7,), T.Ar Chong (M.1-5), Tambon Talohalor (M.1-6), Tambon Bue Mang (M. .1-7) Tambon Noen Ngam (M. 1-4), Tambon Kota Bharu (M.6), Tambon Kayuborko (M.1-7), Tambon Tha Thong, A.Raman ( M.3,4 ,6) T. Sateng Nok (M. 3-5), Tambon Tha Sap (M. 2, 3) T. Yupo (M. 3, 4) Tambon Bannang Sareng (M. 3 ,4) Pao Seng Subdistrict (M.1-7) Tambon Lam Phaya (M.1,3,-6) T.Pron (M.1,3-7) Tambon Lam Mai (M.7 ) Budi Subdistrict (M.1) Tase Subdistrict (M.3) Lidol Sub-district (M.1,3) Yala Subdistrict (M.1,4) Na Tham Subdistrict Mueang District (M. .1-3,9) Yaha Subdistrict (M.1,3,6) La-Ae Subdistrict (M.4,5) Baro Subdistrict (M.7) Patae Subdistrict (M.5) Subdistrict Tasee (M.6), Tambon Bangoisinee, Amphoe Yaha (M.1-9), Tambon Krongpinang (M. 1,6) Sa-e Subdistrict (M. 2), Huai Krathing Subdistrict, Krong Pinang District, 3,114 households were affected, no injuries and deaths were reported by the Provincial Police Office.

District, military units in the area, local authorities, DPO, volunteers and foundations survey the damage and provide initial assistance. Currently, the water level has dropped.