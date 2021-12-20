Thailand, Flooding in Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhala (17 Dec 2021)

Yala, Thailand

Event Date : Fri, 17 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001142-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 17 Dec 2021 00:06:10

AFFECTED AREA/S

Narathiwat, Songkhla, Yala

DESCRIPTION

Flood situation caused by low pressure cell Strong power covered Malaysia.causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the lower South in some places during 17 - 19 Dec.heavy resulting in flash floods flowing wild water and overflowing river banks in the area of ​​3 Mon. 7 A. 21 Sub-district 52 m. (YalaNarathiwat, Songkhla) Affected 499 households, no injuries and deaths.There is still a situation in the area of 3 Mon. 7 A. 21 T. 52 m. 499 households