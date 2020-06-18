Thailand
Thailand, Flooding, Winds, and Storms in Northern and Northeastern Regions (06:00 Jun 16 2020)
Description
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation as follows:
Flood situation
From the influence of tropical storm "Nuri"in the upper South China Sea moving ashore around Yang Jiang Guangdong, China combined with the Southwest Monsoon which prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. This resulted in increased rainfall and heavy to very heavy rain in risk areas in the north, northeast, central, eastern, and southern regions which may have caused flooding around 14-16 June. Flowing, various soil, mudslides, waves, strong wind and windstorm in the area of six (6) provinces:
-Phayao
-Uttaradit
-Leoi
-Udon Thani
-Kalasin
-Surat Thani
Additional Data
Country: Select
Casualties
Affected Families: 324
Affected Persons: 1620
Damages
Damaged houses: 324
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 17 electricity poles fell, 20 railroads
Loss of livelihood sources: 50 agricultural areas
News Source Link