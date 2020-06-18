Thailand, Flooding, Winds, and Storms in Northern and Northeastern Regions (06:00 Jun 16 2020)

Description

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation as follows:

Flood situation

From the influence of tropical storm "Nuri"in the upper South China Sea moving ashore around Yang Jiang Guangdong, China combined with the Southwest Monsoon which prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. This resulted in increased rainfall and heavy to very heavy rain in risk areas in the north, northeast, central, eastern, and southern regions which may have caused flooding around 14-16 June. Flowing, various soil, mudslides, waves, strong wind and windstorm in the area of six (6) provinces:

-Phayao

-Uttaradit

-Leoi

-Udon Thani

-Kalasin

-Surat Thani

Additional Data

Casualties

Affected Families: 324

Affected Persons: 1620

Damages

Damaged houses: 324

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 17 electricity poles fell, 20 railroads

Loss of livelihood sources: 50 agricultural areas

News Source Link

http://www.disaster.go.th/th/content-disaster_news-228-2/