Thailand, Flooding in Uttaraddit, Phitsanulok, and Amnat Charoen (30 Jul 2022)

Uttaradit, Thailand

Event Date : Sat, 30 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000818-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:21:18

AFFECTED AREA/S

Amnat Charoen, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit

DESCRIPTION

The southwest monsoon situation that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is moderate. In addition, a low pressure cell covers the upper part of Vietnam. This nature makes Thailand More rain and gusts in some places. During the period of 30 Jul. - 1 Aug, causing flooding situation in the area.

1. Disaster situation 3 provinces (Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Amnat Charoen) 3 districts 3 sub-districts 3 m. 63 households affected, no injuries and deaths. At present, the situation has been resolved in every province