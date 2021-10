AFFECTED AREA/S

Takua Pa

DESCRIPTION

2Phang Nga Province, on October 6 at 5:30 p.m., flooding occurred in the area of Takuapa District, Khuk Khak Subdistrict, Tam Tua Subdistrict, Bang Sai Subdistrict Khok Khian Subdistrict: 161 households were affected, no injuries and deaths. At present the situation has calmed down.