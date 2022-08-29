Thailand, Flooding, Storm, and Wind in 24 Provinces (TC MA-ON) (29 Aug 2022)

Lampang, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 24 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000890-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ang Thong, Buri Ram, Chanthaburi, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Lampang, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani

DESCRIPTION

As of 29 August Flooding: affected provinces: 24 (Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Phitsanulok, Tak, Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani. Udon Thani, Buriram, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Chanthaburi, Sakaeo, Nakhon Nayok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Angthong, Phetchaburi, Rayong Prachinburi, Krabi, Phuket) 56 A. 179 Sub-district 672 m houses affected: 20,856 hh 1 death

As of 28 August

21 Provinces affected: Chiang Rai, Mae Hon Son, Lampang, Tak, Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buriram. Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Nayok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Phetchaburi, Prachinburi Krabi, Phuket)

19,630 household affected, 1 dead (flooding)

91 houses damaged (wind and storm)

Flooding still reported in 11 provinces (Lampang , Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buriram, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Nayok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ang thong)

from the monsoon trough situation across the upper northern region into tropical storm “Ma-on” (MA-ON) in the area upper south china sea In addition, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

This effect causes heavy rainfall in upper Thailand in some areas in the North. Northeastern region Central region Eastern and Southern West Coast And in the past, it was found that many areas had accumulated rainfall of more than 150 mm. and the amount of water in the main river There are many tributaries in the Pa Sak River Basin. The Mun River Basin, including Drainage above the Chao Phraya Dam 1500 - 1800 cubic meters/second, resulting in flash flooding. wild water flow, flooding Overflowing river banks in surveillance areas Between 24 - 30 August 2022. Between 24 - 27 August 2022, there is a flood situation in the area of 19 provinces (Lampang, Tak , Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buriram, Khon Kaen. Mahasarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Chanthaburi, Sakaeo Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Ang Thong Phetchaburi Nakhon Nayok Prachinburi, Krabi Phuket) 41 A. 143 Sub-district 573 m. 19,078 households affected, still the situation in the area of 14 provinces (Lampang , Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buriram, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Angthong, Phetchaburi, Sakaeo, Krabi, Phuket) 25 A. 107 Sub-district 436 m

Storm and wind in 10 provinces ( (Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham Trat, Prachinburi) 18 A. 34, Tambon 62 m. 75 people's houses were damaged, no injuries. this was caused by From the situation of the monsoon trough lies across the upper North into tropical storm "Ma-ON" (MA-ON) in the upper South China Sea. In addition, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.