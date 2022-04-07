Thailand Flooding in southern region Flash update #1 (7 April 2022)

OVERVIEW: According to the report from Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), due to the influence of the easterly winds that still prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, heavy to very heavy rainfall has resulted in flash floods since 5 April 2022 in five (5) provinces (Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, and Chumphon).

IMPACTS: According to the DDPM, 21,669 households (estimated 108,345 persons) have reportedly been affected with the floods persisting in two (2) provinces:

Nakhon Si Thammarat: 20,376 families (estimated 101,880 persons) affected from 369 villages in 49 sub-districts in 12 districts

Surat Thani: 473 families (estimated 2,365 persons) affected from 36 villages in 5 sub-districts in 2 districts

PREPAREDNESSAND RESPONSE:

Nakhon Si Thammarat: water pumps have been deployed to accelerate water pumping in the affected areas. As of reporting, floods have started to recede.

Surat Thani: Support machinery (water pumps) and survival kits have been provided to the flood victims for initial relief. As of reporting, floods have started to recede.

The DDPM confirmed that this is a regular occurrence in the Southern Region at this time of the year and that this disaster is within their capacity.

ANTICIPATED RISKS: According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD),

In the next 24 hours, moderate east and northeast winds will prevail in the Gulf of Thailand and the Southern regions but is foreseen to weaken. Despite this, these conditions will still cause thunderstorms in the Southern Region and communities in this area are urged to take precaution.

Heavy rain (52.4 mm) is forecast for the West Coast Sector while moderate rain (30.0 mm) is forecast for the Southern East Coast Sector. Cumulative rains of this amount may result in flooding or flash floods and communities in these areas are advised to take precaution.

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates