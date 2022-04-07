Thailand, Flooding in Southern Region (5 Apr 2022)

Narathiwat, Thailand

Event Date : Tue, 05 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000442-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:45:28

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Surat Thani

DESCRIPTION

Situation from the influence of the easterly wind still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South in some areas resulting in flash floods. flowing wild water Between 5-8 April 2022, there is a situation in the area of 5 provinces (Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Chumphon) 19 A. 69 T. 447 m. 21,669 households affected, no injuries or deaths. At present, the situation in 2 provinces still exists.