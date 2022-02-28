Thailand, Flooding in Southern Region (25 Feb 2022)

Narathiwat, Thailand

Event Date : Fri, 25 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000251-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 25 Feb 2022 11:43:09

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Yala

DESCRIPTION

Flood situation caused by intense low pressure cell covers Peninsular Malaysia and the lower southern part of Thailand together with the easterly wind and the northeasterly wind that prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is strong resulting in heavy rain and strong winds in the southern region during 25-28 Feb. 65 causing In the southern region, heavy to very heavy rains occur in some places resulting in flash floods, flowing wild water and water overflowing the banks. In the area of 7 provinces (Narathiwat, Yala , Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Pattani, Songkhla, Trang) 30 A. 127 Sub-district 440 m. 12,129 households were affected , with no injuries or deaths. At present there is still a situation in the area.