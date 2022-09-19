Thailand, Flooding in Singburi Province (15 Sep 2022)

Sing Buri, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001006-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022 10:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sing Buri

DESCRIPTION

on September 15, 19, at 10:00 a.m., overflowing rivers flooded the area. In Buri Subdistrict, Chi Nam Rai Subdistrict In Inburi District, 21 households were affected by the Provincial Police Office, District Police, Local Police Officers, Volunteer Volunteers, PPAO Volunteers, Foundation surveyed the damage and provide assistance to accelerate the drainage of water from the area Currently, the water level is increasing.