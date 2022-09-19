Thailand, Flooding in Rayong Provinces (15 Sep 2022)

Rayong, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001007-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Rayong

DESCRIPTION

Rayong Province, on 11-15 September 65, heavy rain caused flooding in the area of Krasae Bon Subdistrict, Tang Kwian Subdistrict, Wang Wa Subdistrict, Ban Na Subdistrict , Klaeng District, Thap Ma Subdistrict , Mueang District Ban Chang Subdistrict, Ban Chang District , Nong La Lok Subdistrict , Ban Khai District, Map Kha Subdistrict Nikhom Phatthana district and evacuated their belongings to a shelter for flood victims (at the multipurpose building of T.T. Tubma, Amphoe Mueang) 25,123 households affected, on Highway 36, flooded, and are now able to travel. By the PWA Center, District 17, Chanthaburi, has delivered a water filter truck to produce drinking water. lighted electric train Flooded drain pump remote water pump Trucks moving victims, barge, rescue vehicles, and officers of the Provincial Police Office, Highways Section, District Police Officers, Local Police Volunteers, NSO Volunteers, Volunteers from the Foundation came to help. Facilitating traffic and expediting drainage from the area Currently, the water level has dropped.