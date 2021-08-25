Thailand, Flooding in Phusang, Dok Kham Tai, and Pong District, Phayao (24 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dok Kham Tai, K. Phu Sang, Pong

DESCRIPTION

On August 23, 1964 at 11:00 p.m., heavy rain caused wild water to flow in the area of Phu Sang District, Phu Sang Subdistrict 25 rai of rice fields were damaged, no injuries or deaths. At present the situation has calmed down.

- On August 24, 64 at 00.30, heavy rain caused wild water to flow in the area Chun Subdistrict, Dok Kham Tai District, Pa Sang Subdistrict, Pong District, Naprang Sub-district (M.6) 110 households affected. There were no injuries or deaths. At present the situation has calmed down.