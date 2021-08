AFFECTED AREA/S

K. Phu Kam Yao

DESCRIPTION

Phayao Province On 24 Aug at 1.00 a.m. Heavy rain caused wild water to flow in the area of Phu Kam Yao District, Huay Kaew Subdistrict. People affected 90 households, 6 houses damaged, 2 bridges, 1 weir. Six roads, no injuries and fatalities.