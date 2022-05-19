Thailand, Flooding in Phrae, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Phayao, and Nakhon Ratchasima (18 May 2022)

Lampang, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 18 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000567-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 May 2022 15:59:43

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lampang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit

DESCRIPTION

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported flooding in the provinces of Phrae, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Phayao and Nakhon Ratchasima from 15 to 18 May 2022. Almost 300 households have been affected in total. Some of the worst of the flooding occurred in Ngao and Muang Pan districts of Lampang Province. Images showed roads, bridges and houses all suffered damage. DDPM reported at least 216 households were affected. However no injuries, fatalities or evacuations were reported. Other affected areas include Na Noi District in Nan Province, and Tha Pla and Nam Pat Districts in Uttaradit Province.

Heavy rain was also reported in parts of the capital Bangkok. The weather station at Bang Na in the south of the city recorded 125.8 mm of rain in 24 hours on 17 May 2022. Thai Water reports that the Khlong Lat Phrao canal is above the danger mark in Bang Khen District, Bangkok.