Thailand, Flooding in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (13 Aug 2022)

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand

Event Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000863-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

DESCRIPTION

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province , on August 13, water overflowed the bank from the drainage of the Chao Phraya Dam in the area of Hua Wiang Subdistrict, Ban Kratum Subdistrict, Ban Pho Subdistrict, Ban Pan, Rang Chorakhe Subdistrict , Sena District, Ban Yai Subdistrict, Lat Chit Subdistrict, Kutee Subdistrict, Tha Din Daeng Subdistrict , Phak Hai District, Wat Ta Ku Subdistrict, Ba Subdistrict Na Klang, Thang Chang Subdistrict, Nam Tao Subdistrict , Bang Ban District, 600 households were affected, no injuries and died were reported.