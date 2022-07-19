Thailand, Flooding in Phimai (Nakhon Ratchasima) (17 Jul 2022)

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Event Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000782-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phimai

DESCRIPTION

Nakhon Ratchasima Province On July 17 at 6:30 p.m., heavy rain caused the Nong Kradon Reservoir to flow. Flooded the area of Village No. 11, Ban Nikhom Samakkee, Rangka Yai Subdistrict , Phimai District Initially, 41 households were affected.

No injuries and deaths were reported by the Provincial PWA Office,

Local authorities, DPAs, volunteers, volunteers and related agencies surveyed the damage. have evacuated villagers to the community hall of the village

At present, the water level has dropped and is under surveillance and monitoring the situation.