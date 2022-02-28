Thailand, Flooding in Pattani Province (26 Feb 2022)

Pattani, Thailand

Event Date : Sat, 26 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000245-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 26 Feb 2022 17:37:06

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pattani

DESCRIPTION

Pattani Province, on February 26, 65, heavy rain and flash flooding occurred in the area of 4 districts, 13 sub-districts, 30 m., namely (M. 2), Pakaharang sub-district (Section 1,3, 4) Puyud Subdistrict, Sabarang Subdistrict , Mueang District (moo 1-4,9), Mae Lan Subdistrict (M.3,4), Pa Rai Subdistrict, Mae Lan District (M.1,6 ) Tambon Tha Kam Cham (M. 3, 8) Tambon Pulo Puyo, A. Nong Chik (M.2), Tambon Khok Pho (M.3,6) Tambon Makrut (M.1,3) Bangko Subdistrict Ra (M. 1,3,5,7) Tambon Tha Ruea (M.2,3,5,7) T.Naket (M.3,5), Tambon Pa Bon , Amphoe Khok Pho, people affected.

224 Households No injuries and deaths by the Provincial Police Office, District Military Units, Local Government Organizations, PPAO Volunteers and Foundation.

The damage has been surveyed and initial assistance has been provided. Currently, the water level has dropped.