Thailand
Thailand, Flooding in the Northern and Northeastern Regions (06:00 Jun 1 2020)
Description
Flood situation Forest water flows, various mudslides.
Due to the influence of low pressure covering the upper northern region. The southwest monsoon is moderately blowing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand causing heavy rain in some areas of Thailand in the north, northeast, eastern, central and southern regions from 30 May up to 01 June. This resulted in a sudden flood. There are flood affected areas 2 (Phitsanulok, Loei) 3 Tue 5 T.Thor. 9 m.
Households affected: 123 households
No injuries or deaths were reported
Additional Data
Country: Thailand
Affected Area / Region: Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phitsanulok, Loei and Samut Prakan, Thailand
Casualties
Affected Families: 144
Affected Persons: 720
Damages
Damaged houses: 144