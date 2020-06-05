Thailand, Flooding in the Northern and Northeastern Regions (06:00 Jun 1 2020)

Description

Flood situation Forest water flows, various mudslides.

Due to the influence of low pressure covering the upper northern region. The southwest monsoon is moderately blowing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand causing heavy rain in some areas of Thailand in the north, northeast, eastern, central and southern regions from 30 May up to 01 June. This resulted in a sudden flood. There are flood affected areas 2 (Phitsanulok, Loei) 3 Tue 5 T.Thor. 9 m.

Households affected: 123 households

No injuries or deaths were reported

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phitsanulok, Loei and Samut Prakan, Thailand

Casualties

Affected Families: 144

Affected Persons: 720

Damages

Damaged houses: 144