Thailand, Flooding in Northeastern, Eastern, and Central Region (20 Jul 2022)

Khon Kaen, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 20 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000787-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 20 Jul 2022 11:13:38

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan

DESCRIPTION

The situation from the intense monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central and Lower Northeast In addition, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea. Southern and Gulf of Thailand causing Thailand to have heavy to very heavy rain in some areas Northern area Northeast Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern and southern regions during 20 - 22 July resulting in the situation in the area of 5 provinces (Khon Kaen, Rayong, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan Nonthaburi) 8 A. 13, T. 24 m., 190 households affected , 1 death and 1 missing (Chonburi)