Thailand, Flooding in Narathiwat Province (24 Feb 2022)

Narathiwat, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 24 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000242-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 24 Feb 2022 17:29:02

AFFECTED AREA/S

Narathiwat

DESCRIPTION

Narathiwat Province, on February 24-25, 65, there was a flash flood in the area of 8 A. 32 Sub-District 108 m., namely (M. 2,3,7,8), Samakkhi Subdistrict (M. 1-5) Rueso Sok Subdistrict (M.3,4,5) T.Sawor (M.8) T.Suwaree (M.8) T.Rue So (M.1) Khok Sato Subdistrict (M. 1,2,5,6,7), Batong Subdistrict, Rueso District (M.1), Lo Jood Subdistrict (M.3), Kha -Lo Subdistrict (M.2,4,5,6 ) Tambon Kayukla (M.1-7) T.Weng (M.1,3,4,7) T.Erawan (M.1,3,4,5,6,7) Mae Dong Subdistrict Amphoe Waeng (M.2), Tambon Kalong (M.5), Tambon Sakor (M.2,4,5), Tambon Choeng Khiri (M.1-5), Tambon Si Banphot , Amphoe Si Sakhon (M. 1-5) Tambon Lubobaya (M.1-7), Tambon Yi Ngo (M.1-5), Tambon Tapoyao (M.1-3), Tambon Lubbuesa (M.1,2) T.Jor Pho (M.7), Tambon Lahan , A.Ying Ngo (M.5 ), Tambon Rom Sai , A. Sukhirin (M.1,3), Tambon Dusong Nyo ( Moo 1-6), Phadung Mat Subdistrict (M. 1-7), Chang Phueak Subdistrict, Cha Nae District (Moo 1), Kalisa Subdistrict (moo 1-5,7,8,10), Bong Subdistrict Amphoe (M.1,4,6-8) Tambon Marue Bo Tok (M.1) Chaloem Subdistrict. Rangae District ( M.1), Munoh Subdistrict, Su-ngai Kolok District, 4,264 households were affected, no injuries and deaths were reported by the Provincial Police Office, district military units in the area. Local government officials, volunteers and foundations surveyed damaged and provide initial assistance Currently, the water level has dropped.