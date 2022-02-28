Thailand, Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province (23 Feb 2022)

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 23 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000244-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 23 Feb 2022 17:35:28

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nakhon Si Thammarat

DESCRIPTION

Nakhon Si Thammarat Province , February 23-26, 65 heavy rain and high sea levels flooded the area (M. 4,6) in Pak Phanang East Subdistrict, Pak Phanang District. 200 households were affected. No injuries or damage. Life by the Office of the P.O.S., District, Military Units in the area, POT, DPS, volunteers and the Foundation to survey the damage and Provided initial assistance Currently, the water level has dropped.