Thailand, Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat (30 Dec 2021)

Event Date : Thu, 30 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001199-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 30 Dec 2021 05:00:00

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, on December 30 5.00 a.m., heavy rain occurred, measuring 100 mm in the area.North. The pin's position resulted in a flood of water flows in the forest areas. Pow pole terminal. Sichon in. Spy (Jan. 7) in. The public is the pin position.Impact: 150 households, no injuries and deaths by the Provincial Police Office, PAO District, Royal Thai Army Military Units in the PAO area.survey the damage and provide initial assistance. At present, there is still a situation in the area of ​​Sichon. water level drop