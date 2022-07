Loei, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 20 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000788-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 20 Jul 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Muang Loei

DESCRIPTION

Loei Province On 20 July 65 at 6:00 a.m., heavy rains, wild water flows, and floods in Muang Sub-district. Muang district , Khok Yai sub-district, Thali district, resulting in 24 households affected, no injuries and deaths