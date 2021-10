AFFECTED AREA/S

Muang Loei

DESCRIPTION

Loei Province On October 13, at 04:30 a.m., there was a heavy rain and overflowing water flooded the houses of the people in the area. Muang district,

- Na An sub-district, 30 households were affected, no injuries and deaths

Loei Province On October 12 at 03.30 a.m., there was a flash flood in the area of ​​Mueang District, Mueang Subdistrict, 85 households. The situation is now resolved.