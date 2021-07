Thailand, Flooding in Mae Sot, Phop Phra, Mae Ramat, and Tha Song Yang, Tak (27 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Phop Phra, Tha Song Yang

DESCRIPTION

Tak Province On 27 July at 7:00 a.m, heavy rain caused the Mei River to overflow its banks and flood. In the area of Mae Sot District, Tha Sai Luat Subdistrict (M.2), Mae Pa Subdistrict (M.1,4,5), Tambon Mae Kesa (M.10), Phop Phra District, Valley Sub-district (M.1 ) Tha Song Yang District, Mae Song Subdistrict (M. 2) , Mae Ramat District, Mae Cha Rao Sub-district (M. 4), resulting in 204 households affected.and death Currently, the water level tends to decrease