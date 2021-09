AFFECTED AREA/S

Mae Sot

DESCRIPTION

1:20 p.m. Today's report (1 Sept. 64) heavy rain occurred in Mae Sot district, Tak province, causing water in the Mae Pa creek. Mae Sot creek overflowed and flooded the area of Mae Pa Subdistrict 5 m. People affected 215 households, 670 people. The agency has been in the area to help people. If there is no rain, it will be normal within today.