Thailand, Flooding in Mae Hong Son, Pathum Thani, and Phuket (2 Aug 2022)

Mae Hong Son, Thailand

Event Date : Tue, 02 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000822-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Aug 2022 18:18:59

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mae Hong Son, Pathum Thani, Phuket

DESCRIPTION

The monsoon trough situation lies across the upper North and the upper northeastern region of Thailand into the low pressure cell in the upper South China Sea In addition, the southwest monsoon is quite strong. Covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy rainfall in some places. Between 2 - 3 Aug. 65, causing flooding situations in 3 provinces (Mae Hong Son, Pathum Thani, Phuket) 6 A. 11, 12 m. houses 53 households were affected , with no injuries or deaths. At present, the situation is unraveling in every province.