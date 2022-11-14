Thailand, Flooding in the Lower Southern Region (11 Nov 2022)

Yala, Thailand

Event Date : Fri, 11 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001318-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:43:41

AFFECTED AREA/S

Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, Yala

DESCRIPTION

Due to the monsoon trough that lies across the lower part of the South to the lower pressure cell covering the coast of Malaysia. In addition, the northeast monsoon still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman sea and the east wind prevailed over the lower southern part causing heavy to very heavy rain in the lower southern region, causing floods and flashfloods in the lower southern region from 11-14 November. As of reporting, 2,201 households have been affected.

Water levels have dropped and are currently decreasing.