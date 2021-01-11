Thailand
Thailand, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Winds in Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani (06:00 Jan 8 2021)
Description
From the influence of the northeast monsoon that prevailed over Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand which is quite powerful. Together with the low pressure cell on the coast of the Federation of Malaysia causing heavy rain in the lower southern region. Some areas resulted in flash flooding, flooding, land slides and windstorm. January 4, 2021 - present, number 4 (Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani) 27 A. 145, 769 m. People Affected 37,317 households, no injuries and deaths, opened 7 evacuation points, 391 people evacuated (Narathiwat - 3 points, Yala - 2 points Songkhla - 2 points)
Additional Data
Country: Thailand
Affected Area / Region: Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani
Casualties
Affected Families: 37317
Affected Persons: 186585
Displaced Persons: 391
Damages
News Source Link
https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-21302-disaster_news-243-1/