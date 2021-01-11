Thailand, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Winds in Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani (06:00 Jan 8 2021)

Description

From the influence of the northeast monsoon that prevailed over Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand which is quite powerful. Together with the low pressure cell on the coast of the Federation of Malaysia causing heavy rain in the lower southern region. Some areas resulted in flash flooding, flooding, land slides and windstorm. January 4, 2021 - present, number 4 (Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani) 27 A. 145, 769 m. People Affected 37,317 households, no injuries and deaths, opened 7 evacuation points, 391 people evacuated (Narathiwat - 3 points, Yala - 2 points Songkhla - 2 points)

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani

Casualties

Affected Families: 37317

Affected Persons: 186585

Displaced Persons: 391

Damages

News Source Link

https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-21302-disaster_news-243-1/