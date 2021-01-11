Thailand: Flooding, Landslide, and Windstorms in Southern Thailand, Flash Update # 1 (Jan 11 2021)

Thailand

• According to the report from Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (QDPM), the influence of the northeast monsoon that prevailed over the Gulf of Thailand together with a low pressure cell on the coast of Malaysia, caused heavy rain in the lower southern region resulting in flash floods, floods, landslides, and windstorms.

• From 4 January to present, 37,260 households (186,300 people) from four provinces--Songkhla (60 households), Yala (12,082 households), Narathiwat (22,308 households), and Pattani (2,810 households) have reportedly been affected by floods. No injuries and deaths have been recorded. Seven (7) evacuation points have been opened (3 in Narathiwat, 2 in Yala, and 2 in Songkhla) and 391 people have been evacuated.

• As of the last disaster situation update (10 January), there is still flooding in the four provinces. The flood water levels in Narathiwat and Pattani have increased, in Yala it remains stable, and in Songkhla it has dropped. Landslides have also affected around 57 households (285 people) from Yala and Narathiwat but did not result in any injuries or deaths.

• The Deputy Minister of Interior, Mr. Niphon Bunyamanee, went to the affected areas to assess the flood situation and assured that the ministry is ready to support and provide survival bags for the relief of the flood victims. The police security centre of Songkhla and other related agencies have provided boats, life jackets, water pumps, and survival bags for the victims.

• The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division is continuously monitoring weather conditions and risk conditions together with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

• DDPM advises the public to monitor and watch the situation. The DDPM also assures the public that critical situations personnel and the respective Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Offices are ready to perform their duties.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and provide additional updates as they become available from official sources.