Thailand, Flooding, Landslide and Wind in 6 Provinces (TC Cempaka) (23 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kalasin, Mae Hong Son, Pattani, Prachin Buri, Trat, Yasothon

DESCRIPTION

From the situation of depression “Chempaka” covering the coast of upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin In addition, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing The northern and northeastern regions have heavy rainfall in some areas causing gusts, floods and slides. In the period of 23 July 2021 - present, there are 6 provinces affected areas (Mae Hong Son, Kalasin, Yasothon, Prachinburi, Trat.Pattani) 8 A. 12 Tambon 23 m. 64 households affected, no injuries or deaths.