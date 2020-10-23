Thailand, Flooding, Landslide, and Storm in 33 Provinces (12:01 Oct 20 2020)

Description

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Thailand reports that 28 provinces in the country have been affected by recent flooding, landslides and storm damage. One fatality was reported in Chanthaburi Province as a result of flooding.

DDPM said that flooding is still affecting parts of Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani, Trang, Satun and Nakhon Si Thammarat, however the overall situation has now largely improved.

A total of 25,546 households have been affected by floods and heavy rain, including 2,472 households in Trang, 5,066 households in Satun and 13,347 households in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Parts of Nakhon Ratchasima Province have seen flooding since early October. The situation worsened over the last few days after water discharge from the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam swamped areas of Pak Thong Chai district from 15 October. Two days later, walls of the Hin Ta Ngo reservoir collapsed, causing further flooding in Pak Thong Chai.

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani, Trang, Satun, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chanthaburi, Singburi

Casualties

Injured: 3

Affected Families: 25,546

Affected Persons: 63,672

Damages

News Source Link

http://floodlist.com/asia/thailand-floods-october-2020

https://twitter.com/DDPMNews/status/1319114434791419905