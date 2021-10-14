Thailand, Flooding in Khao Saming and Bo Rai District, Trat (13 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Khao Saming

DESCRIPTION

As of 13 Oct 1800 HRS UTC+7

Trat Province On October 10, at 2.00 a.m., heavy rain caused water overflowing the banks of the Khao Saming district.Sato sub-district, Pranaew sub-district , Bo Rai district, Dan Chumphon sub -district, affected by 76 households.in the area of ​​Khao Saming water level drop

Trat Province, on October 10, at 2:00 a.m., heavy rain caused water to overflow the banks of the Khao Saming district, Sato Subdistrict. 32 households affected. At present, the water level has dropped.