AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapoe, Kra Buri, Muang Ranong

DESCRIPTION

Ranong Province On October 12 at 11:00 a.m., flash floods occurred in the area of Kapur District, Ban Na Subdistrict, Chiao Liang Subdistrict Kaper Sub-district, Muang Kluang Sub-district, Mueang District , Bang Non Subdistrict, Kraburi District, Provincial Police Sub-district, 182 households were affected. At present the situation has calmed down.