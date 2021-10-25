Thailand

Thailand, Flooding in Kalasin, Roi Et, Uthai Thani, and Chachoengsao Province (18 Oct 2021)

Kalasin, Thailand

Event Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000842-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021 19:35:45

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chachoengsao, Kalasin, Roi Et, Uthai Thani

DESCRIPTION

Water overflowing the banks, resulting in continuous rain and from drainage in reservoirs. causing the water in the river to overflow the banks since18 – 19 Oct. '64 causing flooding in the area of 4 provinces (Kalasin, Roi Et, Uthai Thani, Chachoengsao) 6 Tue 19 Tambon 100 m.603 households were affected, no injuries and deaths. At present, the situation has been resolved in 2 provinces.There is still a situation in the area of ​​2, Mon. 4, A. 15, T. 73 m., 585 households.

