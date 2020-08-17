Thailand
Thailand, Flooding in the Eastern Region (06:00 Aug 15 2020)
Description
From the influence of the monsoon trough lies across the North and Northeast. In addition, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand from 6 Aug '20 - present, causing flash flooding, flooding, windstorm, mudslides.
Flooding has affected the following areas:
10 Aug 2020
Prachinburi
-Prachantakham - 13 households
-Khlung City - 8 households
13 Aug 2020
Chanthaburi
-Tamarind Khlung Mueang - 586 households
Trat
-Khao Samin - 236 households
Additional Data
Country: Thailand Affected Area / Region: Eastern Region, Thailand
Casualties
Affected Families: 843
Affected Persons: 4215
Damages
Damaged houses: 843
News Source Link