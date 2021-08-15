Thailand, Flooding in Chiang, Phaya Mengrai, and Wiang Kaen (14 Aug 2021)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000612-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chiang Saen, Phaya Mengrai, Wieng Kaen

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Chiang Rai Province, on 14 Aug. 64 at 2:45, there was a flooding incident in the Huai Luang Reservoir Spillway And Salt Creek flooded area 3 Rd. 3. 13 m. , Including in. Chiang 's. Half treatment. Salt Creek Boonrueang Subdistrict (M.3,4) Phaya Mengrai District Wiang Kaen District People's houses were affected.150 households, 1 road, no injuries and death

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 750

Affected Family: 150

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 150

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: 1

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null