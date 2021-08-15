Thailand
Thailand, Flooding in Chiang, Phaya Mengrai, and Wiang Kaen (14 Aug 2021)
Chiang Rai, Thailand
Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000612-THA | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Chiang Saen, Phaya Mengrai, Wieng Kaen
DESCRIPTION
Flood in Chiang Rai Province, on 14 Aug. 64 at 2:45, there was a flooding incident in the Huai Luang Reservoir Spillway And Salt Creek flooded area 3 Rd. 3. 13 m. , Including in. Chiang 's. Half treatment. Salt Creek Boonrueang Subdistrict (M.3,4) Phaya Mengrai District Wiang Kaen District People's houses were affected.150 households, 1 road, no injuries and death
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 750
Affected Family: 150
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 150
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: 1
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null