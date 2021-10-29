Thailand, Flooding in Chiang Mai, Chumphon, and Trang (24 Oct 2021)

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Event Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000876-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021 20:50:28

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chanthaburi, Chumphon, Trang

DESCRIPTION

From the influence of high pressure area from China covering upper Thailand has weakened strength. In addition, the easterly and northeasterly winds prevail over the upper Thailand, Southern and Gulf of Thailand causing the Southern region to still have thunderstorms and heavy rains in some places from 24 - 28 Oct. '64, resulting in flooding in the area of 3 provinces (Chiang Mai, Chumphon, Trang), 6 districts, 7 sub -districts, 9 m., 38 households were affected. There were no injuries and deaths. At present, the situation has been resolved in all provinces.