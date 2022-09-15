Thailand, Flooding in Bangkok (15 Sep 2022)

Bangkok Metropolis, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001008-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bangkok Metropolis

DESCRIPTION

Bangkok , on 11-15 Sept. 65, heavy rain caused flooding in the areas of Phasi Charoen, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Thung Khru Thon Buri Taling Chan, Yan Nawa Watthana, Suan Luang, Bang Na, Saphan Sung, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Lak Si, Bang Khen, 14,089 households affected by Bangkok Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Royal Irrigation Department, military unit, police officers, volunteers, volunteers, foundations and related agencies. Currently, the water level has dropped