Thailand, Flooding and Storms in 6 Provinces (06:00 Nov 26 2020)
Description
From the influence of high pressure or cold air mass that extends to cover Thailand and the South China SeaTogether with the east wind blowing over Thailand And the northeast monsoon that prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.Causing thunderstorms and gusts of wind As a result, the situation of flash flooding, flooding and flooding slides.And storms from 21 November 2020 - present in 6 provinces (Singburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Sakhon, PhuketSongkhla, Yala) 11 A. 21, 57 m. People were affected, 434 households, no injuries and deaths.
Additional Data
Country: Thailand
Affected Area / Region: Singburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Sakhon, PhuketSongkhla, Yala
Casualties
Affected Families: 434
Affected Persons: 2170
Damages
News Source Link
https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20779-disaster_news-228-1/