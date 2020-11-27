Thailand, Flooding and Storms in 6 Provinces (06:00 Nov 26 2020)

Description

From the influence of high pressure or cold air mass that extends to cover Thailand and the South China SeaTogether with the east wind blowing over Thailand And the northeast monsoon that prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.Causing thunderstorms and gusts of wind As a result, the situation of flash flooding, flooding and flooding slides.And storms from 21 November 2020 - present in 6 provinces (Singburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Sakhon, PhuketSongkhla, Yala) 11 A. 21, 57 m. People were affected, 434 households, no injuries and deaths.

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Singburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Sakhon, PhuketSongkhla, Yala

Casualties

Affected Families: 434

Affected Persons: 2170

Damages

News Source Link

https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20779-disaster_news-228-1/