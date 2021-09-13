Thailand, Flooding and Landslides in 27 Provinces (13 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Kamphaeng Phet, Krabi, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Lop Buri, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Phrae, Prachin Buri, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Trang, Trat

DESCRIPTION

Update, as of 13 Sept, 0600 HRS UTC+7

From the influence of the monsoon trough across the North, the Upper Central and the Northeast into Low pressure cell in the South China Sea and the relatively strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and south west coast causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in the southern west coast for wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be stronger From 7 Sept- present, causing flash floods and land slides in the area of 27 provinces (Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, ChonburiChanthaburi, Rayong, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Lop Buri, Samut Prakan, Ranong, Krabi, Trang) Affected 10,305 households, with 1 death (female, Chiang Mai Province, caused by floods)

From the influence of the monsoon trough across the North, the upper central region and the northeastern region into the low pressure cell in the South China Sea and the southwest monsoon is quite strong prevailing Andaman Sea and Southern West Coast causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in the southern west coast. For wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be stronger. From 7 Sept - present, resulting in Flash floods in the area of 20 provinces (Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, PhetchabunKamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Lopburi, Ranong, KrabiTrang ). A total of 916 households affected, no injuries and deaths. current situationhas been resolved in all provinces