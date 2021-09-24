Thailand, Flooding and Landslides in 19 Provinces (23 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, Tak

DESCRIPTION

As of 23 Sep at 0700 HRS UTC+7

from the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the monsoonThe southwest prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept. 64 - present, causing flash floods. Lai Lai river in the area of 19 provinces (Chiang RaiChiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, SisaketPrachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat) 57 A. 153 Sub-district 645 Moo 5 Municipality16,366 households were affected. At present, the situation has been resolved in 14 provinces. The situation still exists.in the area of ​​5 provinces

As of 22 Sep at 0700 HRS UTC+7

from the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the monsoonThe southwest prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept. 64 - present, causing flash floods. Lai Lak water in the area of ​​17 provinces (Chiang Mai)Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, Prachinburi, Sa KaeoChanthaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat) 53 A. 138 Sub-district 597 Moo 5 Municipality Affected people16,283 households At present, the situation has been resolved in 12 provinces. The situation is still present in the 5 provinces

As of 20 Sep at 0700 HRS UTC+7

from the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the western monsoonIt prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept - present, causing flash floods. Flash floods and soil slides in the area of ​​14 provinces.( Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, ChanthaburiAyutthaya Nakhon Si Thammarat ) 43 A. 124 Sub-district 568 Moo 3 Municipality Affected 15,629 householdsAt present, the situation has been resolved in 10 provinces. There is still a situation in the 4 provinces

From the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the western monsoonIt prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept, causing flash floods and soil slides in the area of ​​12 provinces.(Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, ChanthaburiPhra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya) Affected 15,567 households. situation has been resolved in 7 provinces. There is still a situation in the area of ​​5 provinces