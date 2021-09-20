Thailand, Flooding and Landslides in 14 Provinces (16 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, Tak

DESCRIPTION

As of 20 Sep at 0700 HRS UTC+7 from the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the western monsoonIt prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept. 64 - present, causing flash floods. Flash floods and soil slides in the area of ​​14 provinces.( Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, ChanthaburiAyutthaya Nakhon Si Thammarat ) 43 A. 124 Sub-district 568 Moo 3 Municipality Affected 15,629 householdsAt present, the situation has been resolved in 10 provinces. There is still a situation in the 4 provinces

