Thailand, Flooding and Landslides in 12 Provinces (16 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, Tak

DESCRIPTION

From the influence of the monsoon trough across the north and the upper northeastern region together with the western monsoonIt prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.From 16 Sept, causing flash floods and soil slides in the area of ​​12 provinces.(Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, ChanthaburiPhra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya) Affected 15,567 households. situation has been resolved in 7 provinces. There is still a situation in the area of ​​5 provinces