Thailand
Thailand, Flooding and Landslide in Thanto District, Yala (19 Oct 2021)
Yala, Thailand
Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021
**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000844-THA | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Than To
DESCRIPTION
Yala Province, on 19 Oct. 64 at 19.00, heavy rain in the area caused flash floods in the area.A. Thanto, Tambon Khiri Khet (M. 2,3,4,6) T.Tarn To (M.1), Tambon Ban Rae (M.2,3,6), Tambon Mae Wad (M.7)
Impact: 20 households At present, the situation has been resolved