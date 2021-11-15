Thailand, Flooding in 9 Provinces (14 Nov 2021)

Phetchaburi, Thailand

Event Date : Wed, 10 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000963-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Ranong, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang

DESCRIPTION

As of 14 Nov 1800 HRS+7

The flood situation caused by the influence of the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand. and the south has more strength From 10 - 14 Nov 2021 causing heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region. Some places resulted in flash floods. flowing wild water and overflowing river banks in the area of 9 provinces (Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chumphon Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Trang, Phuket, Phang Nga ). People affected 9,860 Households have 2 deaths (2 in Chumphon province, 1 male, 1 female). Currently, the situation is still in the area of 4 provinces 9,794 households affected

