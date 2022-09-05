Thailand, Flooding in 9 Provinces (1 Sep 2022)

Mae Hong Son, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 01 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000935-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 01 Sep 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Krabi, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Phichit, Phuket, Surat Thani

DESCRIPTION

From the situation of the monsoon trough lies across Myanmar in the north and upper Laos enters the low pressure cell on the coast of upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin together with the western monsoon The south side prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Northeast and the lower South some heavy rain resulting in flooding and flooding The water overflowed the banks during 1 - 3 September 65 causing flooding in 9 provinces (Mae Hong Son, Nan, Lampang, Phichit Buri, Surat Thani). Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Krabi) 12 A. 17 T. 35 m. 259 households affected, no injuries and Died, still have the situation 1 Mon (Phichit) 1 A. 3 Oct. 9 m.