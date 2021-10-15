Thailand, Flooding in 8 Provinces (TC Lionrock) (8 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chumphon, Lampang, Loei, Prachin Buri, Ranong, Trat

DESCRIPTION

Flood

1) From the influence of the storm "Lion Rock" which weakened as a low pressure cell moved to cover.Northeastern region of Thailand making the northern area Northeastern region Central regionEastern and Southern West Coast with heavy to very heavy rain From 8 Oct. - present, resulting inflash flood and flooded forests in the area of ​​8 provinces (Chiang Mai, Lampang, Loei, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, ChumphonRanong) a total of 6,251 households affected, no injuries and deaths at present.The situation has been resolved in 6 provinces. There is still a situation in the area of ​​2, 8, 39, 203, m., 5,427 households